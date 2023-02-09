A man who keeps two lions in his back garden is now hoping to open what he's calling a world-class wildlife sanctuary.

Reece Oliver, from Strelley, Nottinghamshire, wants guests to stay and enjoy a safari-style experience.

He says if the multi-million-pound project is given the green light, it will help with animal conservation and create jobs in the area.

The village of Trowell in Nottinghamshire could be home to wild animals if the project is given the green light.

Speaking to ITV Central News, Mr Oliver said he hopes his passion for saving animals can continue with this new enclosure.

He said: "I've got such a passion for rescuing animals, I want to make it bigger and reduce more animals.

"But unfortunately I can't financially back it myself so I have to create something that will be able to fund and do great things for animals, conservation and allow people to learn."

Mr Oliver hopes to have around 10 enclosures and says it will create 60 jobs if the plans go ahead Credit: ITV Central News

Plans for the carbon-neutral site have been submitted to Broxtowe Council.

Mr Oliver hopes to have around 10 enclosures over the 27 acres of land.

The lion keeper has experience with wild animals having rescued two African lions - Rocky and Rora - when they were just a few months old from Eastern Europe.

According to the licensed zoo keeper, they were in a "dire state" when he came upon them.

As well as the lions, he also owns horses, a Canadian puma and 24 squirrel monkeys.

Mr Oliver added: "I believe there isn't a cage big enough in the world for any animal.

"Animals shouldn't be caged, but unfortunately we don't live well enough as human beings to not allow that to happen."

