So Lee Anderson is once again making headlines for his outspoken views. This time it's his defence of the death penalty which he outlined in an interview given in the days before he was named deputy chairman of the Conservative Party.

Had he perhaps been misquoted - or did he wish to retract his defence of the controversial policy? "Absolutely not" - he told me in an interview this morning from his hotel room in Uruguay where he is on a scheduled visit as a member of the Home Affairs select committee.

Lee Anderson defends his comments on bringing back the death penalty

"In some circumstances, not all, but in some circumstances, it's very difficult to argue against," said Mr Anderson.

"I always go back to the shocking case of Lee Rigby. Them people did it, we know that, they were seen, it was filmed. All sorts of horrible things went on and I challenge anybody to argue against that."

When asked if his views put him at odds with other party members, the MP replied: "Being at odds with colleagues, that's healthy, we need a healthy debate in parliament, we need a healthy debate on our benches."

He is certainly a man unafraid of being considered as "controversial".

One of his nicknames is 30p Lee for his bold claim that people did not need to use food banks - they needed to learn how to budget properly and learn that a healthy meal can be prepared for as little as 30p.

In the article in The Spectator magazine, he also declares that the answer to the Channel migrants issue would be to have a Royal Navy frigate return those picked up in boats to the French coast.

I asked him if Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has asked him to change his strong views now that he has the role of deputy chairmain.

Mr Anderson told ITV Central he doesn't think he's 'controversial'

"There's probably a reason I've been given this job, I'm not quite sure yet," he joked.

"People say I'm outspoken, people say I'm controversial, I don't think I'm controversial."

"My inbox is full of support," he continues. "My constituents, when I go home on a Thursday they come out of the shops and their houses and say 'you're saying what we're thinking, thank you'."

And today in the House of Commons the leader of the House Penny Mordaunt MP defended Mr Anderson as someone who spoke out for real people who know him affectionately as "He stands up for me Lee".

Penny Mordaunt tells the House of Commons Mr Anderson is known for standing up for people

So one thing can be guaranteed - as we approach local elections the Ashfield MP will be leading from the front when it comes to 'telling it like it is'.

Perhaps the Conservatives are placing their faith in him as the man who can deliver votes from the red wall they fought and won so successfully at the last election.

