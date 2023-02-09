Worcester Warriors are set to change their name to "Sixways Rugby"- and have withdrawn their proposal to play in the Championship next season.

The club had been given until 14 February to meet Rugby Football Union criteria to play in the second tier.

The new club will instead partner with fourth-tier side Stourbridge, who ex-Warriors chief executive O'Toole says will play at Sixways for the rest of the season.

More to follow