Derbyshire town with country's worst pollution hotspot could get England's smallest clean air zone

Credit: Google

England's smallest clean air charging zone could be brought in to help a Derbyshire town, with the county's worst pollution hotspot.

At a Derbyshire Dales District Council meeting last night (February 9) councillors from all parties approved a plan backing a clean air charging zone for Ashbourne town centre.

On Buxton road in Ashbourne, nitrogen dioxide has been recorded at 50 per cent higher than the acceptable legal level.

What would a clean air zone in Ashbourne mean?

  • Vehicles with higher levels of emissions would be made to pay to drive through Ashbourne town centre.

  • Cllr David Hughes, who put forward the clean air zone plan, said the scheme would target HGVs, which he describes as the source of 'the majority of Ashbourne's pollution issues'.

  • The scheme would charge diesel commercial vehicles and taxis that are not Euro 6 compliant (the latest restrictions for cleaner vehicles, emitting lower levels of nitrogen dioxide).

  • There would be an exemption for registered keepers within the Ashbourne civil parish.

Cllr Peter O'Brien said that the Euro 6 restrictions reduced emissions by 50 per cent.

There are currently six clean air charging zones in England including in Birmingham.

A potential clean air zone for Ashbourne would be the smallest in the country if it makes it through the extensive public and Government approval processes.

