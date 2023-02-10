A bag full of suspected Class A drugs was found dumped down a toilet during a house raid in Nottinghamshire.

Police carried out a planned warrant in Grove Street, Balderton, near Newark, after receiving intelligence of potential drug activity on Thursday (9 February).

Officers forced entry into the house and carried out a search of the house at around 8am.

A suspect was seen trying to dispose of something down a toilet in the upstairs bathroom during the search.

A plastic bag containing quantities of suspected cocaine were then fished out from the toilet’s u-bend by police.

Two men, aged 19 and 35, were arrested on suspicion of possessing with intent to supply Class A drugs.

Sergeant Mike Taylor, of Nottinghamshire Police's Newark and Sherwood Operation Reacher team, said: “Warrants like the one carried out here play an integral role in allowing us to confirm reports of any drug-related activity that might be taking place in our communities.

“The force is committed to identifying and disrupting these types of criminal practices, as we know how much damage drugs can cause to people’s lives.

“Thanks to the efficiency of the officers involved in this operation, we were able to retrieve a large quantity of suspected Class A drugs after someone tried to flush away the evidence down a toilet.

“Thankfully, this didn’t happen and we managed to arrest two people we suspect of being involved in the supply of drugs."