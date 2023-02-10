A man, 38, has been jailed for nine years after hitting and killing a teenager with his car, as she walked along a pavement in Leicester.

Tehleigher Bunting, 14, died after a car driven by Aaron Carter, 38, hit her and her friend in Braunstone, in October last year.

Tehleigher Bunting's family said she couldn't do enough for people and always put others first ahead of herself. Credit: ITV News Central

Carter's black Vauxhall Astra hit the two girls at the junction of Braunstone Lane and Mortimer Way at around 11.00am on 26 October 2022.

CCTV footage obtained by detectives showed that Carter had overtaken another vehicle in a dangerous manoeuvre just moments before the collision occurred.

Tehleigher Bunting died at the scene while the other girl, also aged 14, suffered non life-threatening injuries.

Her family have described Tehleigher as a caring, outgoing young woman who loved life and the people she spent it with.

Aaron Carter has been jailed for nine years Credit: Leicestershire Police

Aaron Carter, of Aikman Avenue in Leicester, pleaded guilty to causing death by dangerous driving at court in October last year.

He was sentenced at Leicester Crown Court today (Friday 10 February) to nine years in prison.

It was also discovered that Carter had previously been advised to stop driving by healthcare professionals on more than one occasion, due to a medical condition.

He has now been disqualified from driving for life due to his medical condition.

Detective Constable Emma Mitchell, from the Serious Collision Investigation Unit (SCIU) said: “This incident has, understandably, had a devastating impact on Tehleigher’s family and those who knew her.

“No prison sentence is going to bring her back, but I hope her family can feel a sense of justice that the man who took their daughter’s life is now serving time behind bars – and that this will provide a degree of closure and allow them to move on as best they can.”