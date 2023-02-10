Play Brightcove video

Warning: The video contains violence, which some viewers may find distressing. Credit: BPM Media

A man pulled out a machete and kicked over mopeds in Birmingham, sparking terror as he ran with a huge bladed weapon in broad daylight.

A 45-second video clip shows a bike being kicked over. It later shows one man running down the road with a bladed weapon.West Midlands Police said officers were called to "reports of a disorder where weapons were brandished" on Warren Farm Road, at about 4pm on Wednesday (Feb 8).

Credit: BPM Media

No arrests had been made and police said inquiries were continuing.One witness said they were "appalled" by the eruption of violence in daylight when children could have been walking home from school.A West Midlands Police spokesman said: "We were called to reports of disorder where weapons were brandished in Warren Farm Road at just after 4pm on 8 February. No one is known to have been injured and enquiries are continuing."