Staffordshire Police have launched a murder investigation following a house fire in Stoke-on-Trent yesterday afternoon (Thursday 9 February).Firefighters were called to a property on Campbell Road, just before 3pm on Thursday (9 February) following reports of a house fire.

A 40-year-old woman was found dead at the property.

Credit: BPM Media

Officers say it is likely to take several days to establish the exact circumstances of the fire.Detective Superintendent Nicki Addison, said: “This is a tragic case and we are working hard to understand more about what happened yesterday afternoon and who was responsible. We are keeping an open mind and would ask people not to speculate on the circumstances at this stage as it is distressing for family and friends, and could hinder our enquiries.

“This is a complex investigation and we continue to work closely with fire and rescue colleagues. I would encourage anyone who has any information, and not yet spoken to us, to do so as soon as they can.“I understand the concern felt by those close to the house as well as further afield, and thank everyone for their patience around the cordon.”