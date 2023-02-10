Play Brightcove video

'It's a slap on the wrist'

The parents of Tehleigher Bunting, 14, who died after a car hit her and her friend in Leicester say the drivers sentence is 'disgusting' and that 'thieves get longer'.

The 'gorgeous and caring' teenager died after a car driven by Aaron Carter, 38, hit her and her friend in Braunstone, in October last year, as she walked along a pavement.

Today he was sentenced to 9 years in jail, after previously admitting to killing her.

Speaking outside court, Tehleigher's step-father, Shane Patterson, said: "Disgusting. I don't think it's no where near long enough.

"Thieves get longer sentences. He's killed our daughter and he's getting a slap on the wrist, that's how we see, it's disgusting. It's hard to come to terms with.

"We was looking for hopefully treble that. We've got a life sentence now, we are the ones who have to go through day to day without her there and he's going to do a couple of years and get on with his life."

'I have to live this every day, without my daughter.'

Her mother, Zoe Boby said: "To me it's nothing, I have to live this every day, without my daughter.

"Wake up in the morning, and she's just no longer here."

Carter's black Vauxhall Astra hit the two girls at the junction of Braunstone Lane and Mortimer Way at around 11.00am on 26 October 2022.

CCTV footage obtained by detectives showed that Carter had overtaken another vehicle in a dangerous manoeuvre just moments before the collision occurred.

Aaron Carter Credit: Leicestershire Police

Aaron Carter, of Aikman Avenue in Leicester, pleaded guilty to causing death by dangerous driving at court in October last year.

He was sentenced at Leicester Crown Court today (Friday 10 February) to nine years in prison.

It was also discovered that Carter had previously been advised to stop driving by healthcare professionals on more than one occasion, due to a medical condition.

He has now been disqualified from driving for life due to his medical condition.

Detective Constable Emma Mitchell, said: "This incident has, understandably, had a devastating impact on Tehleigher’s family and those who knew her.

“No prison sentence is going to bring her back, but I hope her family can feel a sense of justice that the man who took their daughter’s life is now serving time behind bars – and that this will provide a degree of closure and allow them to move on as best they can.”

Tehleigher Credit: ITV News Central

In a tribute, her family said: “Wednesday 26 October is a day that will live long in our memories – it’s a day that our lives changed forever.

“From the day she was born, Tehleigher was our world. She grew up to be a confident and beautiful young girl who was so loving and affectionate. She was an intelligent and bright teenager. She was aspirational and was working hard at school to get grades that meant she’d be able to join either the army or the police.

“There isn’t a day that passes when we don’t miss her. Her loss has impacted the entire family, particularly her siblings who miss her dearly.

Tehleigher and her family Credit: Leicestershire Police

"Not only was she a daughter and a sister, she was a best friend to all of us.

“As a parent, you never expect that you’ll one day be talking about the death of your children and doing so now is still something we’re struggling to come to terms with. Christmas wasn’t the same. It didn’t feel right sitting at a table with an empty space and it’s a feeling that’s never going to go away.

“We love you, Tehleigher, and we always will. Our light, our beautiful girl, our life.”