A woman in her 40s has died in a house fire in Stoke-on-Trent.

Firefighters were called to a property on Campbell Road, just before 3pm on Thursday (9 February) following reports of a house fire.

Crews from Hanley, Longton, Newcastle and Sandyford attended alongside Staffordshire Police and West Midlands Ambulance Service.

Four pumps, four breathing apparatus, two hose reel jets and a positive pressure ventilator were used to extinguish the fire.

Crews remain at the property and an investigation into the cause of the fire is ongoing.

Police are now appealing for witnesses.

A police spokesman said: "We were called at 3.10pm yesterday afternoon (February 9) by colleagues at the ambulance service to reports of a serious house fire on Campbell Road, Stoke. Sadly, we can confirm the death of a woman at the property. No one else was in the property at the time of the fire.

"Colleagues from Staffordshire Fire and Rescue are continuing to examine the scene as the investigation into the cause of the fire continues."