Speaking to ITV News Central reporter Phil Brewster, the Reverend Nicola Sullivan talks about the joy when she found out about the win.

A set of intricate stone carvings at Southwell Minster in Nottinghamshire have been voted as the UK's favourite Cathedral Treasure. The carvings of plants, animals and green men, collectively known as 'The Leaves of Southwell' date back to the 13th century.

Treasures from 50 cathedrals across England and Wales were voted on by the public in a competition, and Southwell was declared the winner.

‘The Leaves of Southwell’ was voted the nation’s number one cathedral treasure in the Association of English Cathedrals (AEC) prestigious Cathedral Treasures.

Reverend Nicola Sullivan described the win as a 'proud' moment and hopes it'll inspire more people to visit the Cathedral.

She said: “It’s wonderful, I am so proud of the team here, we've made it happen. We just want more people to come and enjoy this astonishing place.

Reverend. Nicola Sullivan hopes the win will bring more visitors to the 900 year old building Credit: ITV Central News

The 900 year old building was up against the likes of The Nave Ceiling at Peterborough Cathedral and Derby Cathedral’s Bakewell Screen - yet came out on top.

"The real life designs have been somewhat of a magical experience for some of the younger visitors," said Reverend Sullivan.

"They are the most amazing naturalistic stone carvings. You want to touch them and feel them. They’re incredibly intricate mythical creatures! Children love the Minster for that reason, they find all sorts of interesting animals, people and faces," She said.

Despite it being a century years old building funding has kept the appearance up to make it an experience for all who visit.

“[We're] Very fortunate, a couple of years ago we had help from the heritage lottery fund, from the friends of Southwell Cathedral, so we were able to repair, conserve and bring them to life again. We’ve put heating into the chapter house, lighting, electricity and made it really special."