Becky Hill was emotional as she accepted the Best Dance Act at the BRIT Awards in London on Saturday (12 February).

She had strong competition in the category from stars Bonobo, Calvin Harris, Eliza Rose and Fred Again.

On stage she said, "I want to thank the Brits committee for putting me on the shortlist of the dance act for another year.

"It is such an honour to be nominated especially alongside the amazing Eliza Rose and the incredible Raye."

In a highly male dominated industry, Becky has spoken out about her rise to superstardom and how important it is for her voice to be heard.

Becky Hill performed her collaboration 'Crazy What Love Can Do' with pop star Ella Henderson Credit: PA

The Bewdley-born star praised the LGBT community in her speech saying "I think Beyoncé said it best in her Grammy speech. We all have the queer community to thank for the best genre on earth."

She went on to praise her fans "for another year helped me win another Brit award", as voting had been taking place on social media platform TikTok for a number of weeks before the Awards.

Later on in the night, she took to the stage with David Guetta and Ella Henderson as she sang her hits 'Remember' and 'Crazy What Love Can Do.'

Harry Styles stole the show with a performance of his smash hit single 'As It Was' before then winning 4 awards Credit: PA

The night was a big success for the Redditch-born Harry Styles as he scored four gongs - including best artist and album of the year - but used the spotlight to dedicate his accolade to women.

Accepting the best artist award, the pop star acknowledged his "privilege" as he thanked a host of top artists who could have been considered.

Styles thanked female artists who could have been eligible for the top category, including Rina Sawayama, Charli XCX, Florence + The Machine, Mabel, and Becky Hill.

"I'm really, really grateful. I’m very aware of my privilege up here tonight. so this award is for Rina, Charli, Florence, Mabel and Becky - thank you so much.”