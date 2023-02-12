Two further teenagers have been charged with the murder of a 20-year-old man who was stabbed in Walsall town centre.

Bailey Atkinson died from multiple stab wounds after he was attacked on High Street on 28 January.

West Midlands Police have charged 18-year-old Sonny Loverage from Bloxwich and a 17-year-old boy who cannot be named because of his age.

Four other teenagers have previously been charged with his murder.

Police said Mr Atkinson's family had been updated.

Mr Loverage and the 17-year-old are due to appear before magistrates in Wolverhampton on Monday (13 February).