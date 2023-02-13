The family of a mother killed in a house fire at her home in Stoke-on-Trent last have paid tribute to ‘a supportive caring woman who always tried to keep the family together'.

Valentina Cozma, 40, died following a fire at her home on Campbell Road, Stoke at around 3pm on Thursday 9 February.

Her ex-husband, Georgian Constantin, 42, from Stoke-on-Trent, is wanted on suspicion of her murder.

Staffordshire Police is continuing to search for Constantin who is believed to have travelled to London and has links to Southampton.

Valentina’s sister said: “Vali was the person I could talk to about anything. She offered me support whenever I needed it. She always tried to keep the family together.

"Being an older sister, she made sure we didn't lack anything, even if she didn't have a thing. She went through a lot of hard times, yet she never gave up.

"I am appealing for help from anyone who has details that could help in solving this case”

Staffordshire Police says it's working with other police forces and has teams carrying out enquiries in London and Southampton.

Chief Superintendent Colin Mattinson, said “My thoughts are with Valentina’s loved ones, and in particular her young son at this deeply traumatic time.

“I know the local community are in shock that someone within their community has died in such awful circumstances. We know she was a quiet woman who was well liked among her neighbours having lived in the area for some years.

“We take a firm stance against violence against women and domestic abuse. We are working around the clock to trace Constantin. But we also need your help – so my plea is to anyone who has information, no matter how insignificant it may seem – to get in touch. You could hold information that is key to our investigation.

Police are continuing to search for Georgian Constantin, 42, who is believed to have travelled to London. Credit: Staffordshire Police

“I am also appealing to Constantin himself, or anyone who may be harbouring him to get in touch. Running away is not the answer. Anyone found to be assisting an offender will be dealt with robustly as this is a serious crime.

“A teenage boy has lost his mother, we need to secure justice for him, Valentina, and her wider family. Please share our appeal and contact us if you know anything at all.”

"If you see Constantin, please do not approach him, but call us immediately on 999. If you saw anything suspicious or have dashcam footage, please get in contact."

Police have created a dedicated section on the Major Incident Portal here: https://mipp.police.uk/operation/STAFFS19A01-PO1 select Staffordshire Police, Operation Cuda.

Alternatively you can call 101 quoting incident 440 of 9 February. If you have information, but want to remain anonymous, call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.