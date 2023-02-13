A pair of Victorian dress studs which carry a story that spans more than 3,000 years from the time of Ancient Egypt, have been sold at auction in Birmingham.

The studs are engraved with the words ‘A Chip of Cleopatra’s Needle’, which echoes the Victorian's excitement about the arrival of Cleopatra’s Needle to London - with granite supposedly chipped from the ancient pillar placed in the jewellery.

They were sold at auction for £754, but story behind them is fascinating...

One of Cleopatra's two needles stands on the Thames Embankment in London, pictured here in 2018. Credit: PA Images

What is Cleopatra’s Needle?

Cleopatra's Needles are a separated pair of ancient Egyptian obelisks, now in London and New York City.

It was transported from Egypt to London in 1877 and stands on the Thames Embankment.

It’s believed the obelisk’s creation dates back to around 1450 BC, having been built by Cleopatra to honour her love interests - Julius Caesar and Mark Antony.

Both needles have since been known as ‘Cleopatra’s Needles’.

Why did one of the obelisks end up in England?

In 1819, the Sultan of Egypt and Sudan, Muhammad Ali Pasha, split the two needles by gifting one to Britain in appreciation of Admiral Sir Horatio Nelson’s victory against the French during the battle of the Nile in 1798.

In September 1878, nearly 60 years after it was gifted and 3300 years after its first raising, the obelisk had a new home.

One of the two Sphinx at the foot of Cleopatra's Needle on Victoria Embankment, London. Credit: PA Images

It’s believed the dress studs, which ended up at a Birmingham auction, are a limited item having been created during the Victorian trend of collecting items of historical and cultural value.

Measuring just 1.2cms in diameter and weighing 4gms, these tiny historical pieces sold for £754.