Pictures from Twitter / Malcolm_999

A Midlands Air Ambulance doctor has posted a video on social media of a remarkable rescue he made in Turkey, when he found a man who'd been buried under rubble for five days.

Dr Malcolm Russell, from UK International Search and Rescue, filmed the extraordinary video in Hatay, Turkey, as he crawled through the rubble to reach a man who was trapped.

Two major earthquakes struck central Turkey and north-west Syria on Monday 6 February.

The death toll from the 7.8-magnitude quake has risen to 33,179, with figures expected to continue to grow as the odds of finding more survivors quickly fades.

In the video Dr Russell can be seen crawling through narrow tunnels of rubble before reaching somebody who was trapped.

The footage from the rescue was taken Friday night/Saturday morning according to Dr Russell.

Dr Malcolm Russell has current operational roles with Midlands Air Ambulance Charity Credit: Midlands Air Ambulance Charity

Dr Russell has been a British Army doctor for most of his career, and has current operational roles with Midlands Air Ambulance Charity.

He has worked with Midlands Air Ambulance Charity (MAAC) for a number of years, acting as Clinical Lead and as a Clinical Governance Lead.

In 2005, Malcolm established Prometheus Medical Ltd, a training and equipment company where he continues to lead a team of enthusiasts in medical innovation.