Nottingham rallies to support victims of Turkey-Syria quake, one week on

Jane Hesketh reports on Nottingham's efforts to help victims of the Turkey-Syria earthqauke

Nottinghamshire police are donating items seized during investigations to victims of the earthquake which devastated parts of Turkey and Syria.

Blankets and toiletries are among the items which will be donated.

Operations Manager for Nottinghamshire Police Kev Vowles said, "It's mainly clothing but also blankets and toiletries, and lights and sleeping bags.

"It is horrific, what's happened over there, so if we can help some people get through this nightmare it is worth it."

The earthquake hit a week ago, registering 7.8 on the richter scale and causing widepsread devastation.

Many people are now in critical need of shelter amid freezing temperatures.

Ali Topaloglu lost six members of his family to the disaster

Nottingham's Turkish community has also rallied in the face of the disaster. One organiser, Ali Topaloglu, said he and others had already sent two lorry loads of aid out of the country, with three more on the way.

He added that he's in contact with his parents, who are struggling to cope.

"They are in harsh conditions and the weather isn't helping," he said. "Its minus 6 and they are in tarpaulin tents which they have made themselves"

Ali lost six members of his family to the quake - some of the thirty five thousand people who are now known to have died.

"We need cooking stoves and blankets, we need tents and generators to keep the victims warm," he said.