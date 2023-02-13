Police in Telford have been on what's arguably the biggest ever Easter egg hunt - after a thief made off with 200,00 Cadbury Creme Eggs.

Around £40,000 worth of the chocolate easter treats were stolen from Stafford Park in Telford on Saturday 11 February.

A vehicle was stopped on the M42 northbound shortly after and a 32-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of theft.

West Mercia Police has taken to Twitter to reveal details of its eggs-travagant hunt to track down the Creme Eggs and ensure the alleged thief didn't egg-scape.