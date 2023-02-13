Play Brightcove video

Police on the hunt for a man wanted in connection with the suspected murder of his ex-wife have told ITV Central they take a very strong line in relation to violence against women and girls and want him to give up running.

40-year-old Valentina Cozma died following a fire at her home on Campbell Road in Stoke-on-Trent at around 3pm on Thursday (9 February).

A post mortem provided a provisional cause of death, as inhalation of products of combustion.

Valentina Cozma, 40, died following a house fire at her home in Stoke-on-Trent last week. Credit: Staffordshire Police

Her ex-husband, 42-year-old Georgian Constantin, is wanted in connection with her murder.

Staffordshire Police have said: "This is a domestic murder investigation.

"We take a very strong line in relation to violence against women and girls and this is, obviously, an outstanding suspect in relation to this and we need the help of the public in locating Georgian.

Chief Superintendent Colin Mattinson describes Constantin saying, "He's been in the UK since 2017, integrated and from Stoke-on-Trent, having worked in this location.

"With Valentina, they have a child who is 16-year-old who lived with his mother.

Police are continuing to search for Georgian Constantin, 42, who is believed to have travelled to London. Credit: Staffordshire Police

He continues to say, "...we're seeking justice for him, for Valentina and for their wider family.

"So I'd ask the general public to share the appeal and if they have any information, no matter how small, to get in touch with us.

Police believe he has travelled to London and also has links to Southampton.

"Inquiries would indicate that the last location we have for him is down in London.

Chief Superintendent Mattinson continues to describe Valentina as someone who "has unfortunately, sadly lost her life in a tragic set of circumstances.

"The community are rightly shocked that there's been an incident like this within Stoke-on-Trent, however, they've been extremely supportive of police activity in the immediate vicinity, as have the wider Romanian community that we're well linked into.

"We would ask Georgian Constantin to consider giving himself up.

"It's not the time for running.

"If anybody knows his whereabouts, or is harbouring him, to consider that, as that's a serious offence- harbouring an offender- and we would look to prosecute for that offence.

The family of a Valentina have paid tribute to ‘a supportive caring woman who always tried to keep the family together'.

Police have created a dedicated section on the Major Incident Portal here: https://mipp.police.uk/operation/STAFFS19A01-PO1 select Staffordshire Police, Operation Cuda.

Alternatively you can call 101 quoting incident 440 of 9 February. If you have information, but want to remain anonymous, call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.