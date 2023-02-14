A car owner from Birmingham struggled to recognise his own car after thieves stripped its exterior in the dead of night.

Seb Smith was heartbroken when he discovered his Peugeot 208 had been targeted in Harborne.The 2015 model, in a distinctive orange colour, had its windows smashed and bodywork ripped off and stolen on Saturday morning, with the number plate also taken.Seb, who is 24, said: "I panicked when I saw it. I thought: 'What is that ? What has someone done to my car?"

Seb Smith's car windows were smashed. Credit: BPM

"I love my car and was really scared. I rely on it every day. It looked so nice, now it looks like a shell."At least nine such incidents were reported to West Midlands police in January. They say vehicle crime is a "force priority" as victims are targeted across the region.

Neighbourhood Inspector Christian Harrison, said: "We don’t underestimate how frustrating and upsetting having your car stolen or stripped of parts can be.

"We are working hard to identify those involved and bring them to justice.

“We are working closely with our partners across the city centre including car-park firms to boost car security. In the coming weeks we will be setting up a ‘Car-Park Watch’ and would actively encourage local businesses and residents to get involved."