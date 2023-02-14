Tory deputy chairman Lee Anderson 'deplores all racism' after claims he's linked to far-right groups

The Conservative's Deputy Chairman is facing allegations that he is linked to far-right, white-supremacist individuals. Credit: Parliament

The new Conservative deputy chairman, Lee Anderson, has hit back after allegations that he is linked to far-right, white-supremacist individuals.

Pictures of the MP for Ashfield Mr Anderson with members of the Skegby Scooter Club - a local scooter club that has a membership of a few hundred people- have emerged.

One of the members of the club has admitted to being a member of the British National Party 25 years ago.

Another member was pictured wearing a 90s punk band t-shirt that supports white supremacy.

In response, Lee Anderson said: "I have met Skegby Scooter Club on three occasions. First, when they helped me to raise £4,000 for a disabled pensioner in Ashfield who needed his rat-infested flat fumigating and new furniture installed.

"Second, they helped me raise £1,200 to send a young local man to Italy to compete in the European MMA Finals.

"Thirdly, I was invited by the club to present trophies at their yearly event."

He added: "On all three occasions I had pictures taken with dozens of people. Funnily enough, I did not ask each and every person if they had far-right connections, I just had pictures taken at the events.

"I will not insult people by asking about their past before I take photos at charity events."

"I do not support any far right groups and I deplore all types of racism, including white supremacy.

"The depths that some people will go to in order to besmirch my family name is unbelievable."

