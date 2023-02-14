It's not just people across the Midlands who are buying flowers, booking a table at a restaurant and celebrating Valentine's Day today - the newest couples at West Midlands Safari Park are also very much, loved up.

This time last year, the park’s female red panda, two-year-old Mei Lin, spent the day being spoiled by her keepers, unaware that plans were being made to bring in a new mate for her.

Male red panda, four-year-old Sanka, arrived from Woburn Safari Park on 29 March 2022, and the two have become close ever since.

But, the love doesn't stop there. Female Sumatran tiger, Dourga, has come all the way from Ireland to mate with Nakal, a nine-year-old male.

The park says within a matter of days the couple were seen ‘chuffing’ at each other and relaxing close together.

It's vital for the park to have breeding programmes Credit: West Midlands Safari Park

Head of Wildlife, Angela Potter, said: "It is vitally important for us to have these two potential breeding pairs here at the Park, as they are both part of a European breeding programme which aims to conserve their species.

"Breeding programmes play an important role in conservation, by increasing the size of threatened species populations and providing a genetic back up for their wild counterparts.

"Red pandas are ‘endangered’ and Sumatran tigers are classed as ‘critically endangered’, so both species also provide awareness opportunities of their threats in the wild."

She continued: "After initial wariness and a few arguments as they got to know each other, love has been in the air as we approach spring.

"Both the couples have become inseparable which bodes well for the future and the conservation of their species.

"As the Park celebrates its 50th birthday this year, the best birthday present we could have would be to hear the patter of tiny paws."

The smell of ginger, cumin and marmite are known to get tigers heats racing - so keepers spread this on love hearts. Credit: West Midlands Safari Park

How is West Midlands Safari Park celebrating Valentine's Day?

For Valentine’s Day, keepers made large cardboard hearts and used their own versions of animal aphrodisiacs, to try and bring the couples closer.

The smell of ginger, cumin and marmite are known to get tigers heats racing - so keepers spread this on love hearts.

The tigers liked the smell so much that Dourga swiftly knocked the heart over, with a push from one of her large paws.

To celebrate love for red pandas, it's all about the food. Keepers offered a tasting menu of sweetcorn riblets, sweet potato wedges and bamboo.

The couples are both part of a breeding programme between European zoos, which is organised by a studbook keepers - essentially an animal matchmaker.

The animals are closely watched to make sure they are the right match. The park hopes that the two couples will go on to play an important role in protecting their species from extinction.

