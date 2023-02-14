Play Brightcove video

A young man has been arrested in connection with an incident involving a horse rider and a hunt saboteur which appeared in viral video footage.

The 34-year-old, was detained on Tuesday after an alleged altercation in Whissendine, Rutland, on Saturday, Leicestershire Police said.

The force said officers were called to a report a horse had been in collision with a woman in a field off Station Road at 1.45pm on Saturday.

The alleged victim "did not suffer any serious injuries during the incident", the police added.

The man, who is also from Rutland, was arrested on suspicion of attempting to cause grievous bodily harm, and remains in custody.

A 34-second video of the alleged incident appeared on the Hertfordshire Hunt Saboteurs’ social media accounts on Saturday, with the footage going on to be shared more than 90,000 times.

In a statement on Monday, the Cottesmore Hunt said it had been trail hunting around the Whissendine area, when "an incident occurred" involving one of its number.

Detective Inspector Charles Edwards, of Leicestershire Police, said: "Our investigation into this incident is continuing.

"We are aware of footage posted online and would urge caution about sharing such content while enquiries are ongoing."