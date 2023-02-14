Pop star Miley Cyrus has shone the spotlight on a Leicestershire florist that used her lyrics in the shop front.

The store is known for its quirky seasonal decor, and chose the display - which had the lyrics 'I can buy myself flowers', as a tribute to Miley's new song - especially for Valentine's Day.

And it caught the singer's eye, enough to make her share it on her Instagram account.

Miley Cyrus shared is on her Instagram story. Credit: Miley Cyrus/Instagram

Florist Kathryn Devereux said: "Everyone has been really excited about it, everyone says it's got stuck in their heads.

"Real positive reaction, lots of people taking photos . It's been fun.

"Always been a bit of a Miley Cyrus fan and we are always looking for inspiration for our campaigns throughout the year, when we heard this song we thought it was perfect.

"Bang on trend, bang on time and look great on the shop."