Can you spot Burghley House?

The East Midlands is no stranger to welcoming Hollywood's blockbusters for filming locations and one of the regions buildings is now part of the latest superhero film.

Burghley House near Stamford features in the trailer for DC's "The Flash" - in which Barry Allen uses his super speed to change the past - but as always, one superhero power has a big impact on many others.

Crews were first spotted filming at Burghley House two years ago.

The film will be released on 16th June.

Which Midlands buildings have been featured in Hollywood films?

Wollaton Hall in Nottingham doubled up as Wayne Manor in the recent "Dark Knight" trilogy.

Steven Spielberg transformed Birmingham into a movie set back in 2016, whilst filming for Ready Player One.

What is the latest blockbuster 'The Flash' about?