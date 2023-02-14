A 42-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murdering his ex-wife Valentina Cozma - who died in a house fire in Stoke.

Georgian Constantin, 42, of Stoke-on-Trent, was arrested in London this morning (Tuesday 14 February) on suspicion of murder.

The 40-year-old woman died following a fire at her home on Campbell Road, Stoke, around 3pm on Thursday 9 February.

A post mortem provided a provisional cause of death, as inhalation of products of combustion.

Georgian Constantin (left), has been arrested on suspicion of murder of his ex-wife Valentina Cozma Credit: Staffordshire Police / PA

Staffordshire Police say their enquiries into Valentina's death are continuing and forensic investigations are still ongoing. The force is appealing for anyone with information to come forward and help with the investigation.Detective Inspector Adrian Webb, of Staffordshire Police said: "We are grateful for the community’s support during this investigation.

"Enquiries into Valentina’s tragic death continue and we remain keen to speak to witnesses who may have relevant information or material which could support the investigation, such as CCTV or dash cam footage.

"My thoughts remain with Valentina’s loved ones, in particular her young son, at this deeply traumatic time."