Birmingham City Football Club says it's 'appalled' and 'saddened' after reports of racist abuse from its own fans towards captain Troy Deeney.

The striker, 34, and a number of supporters reported hearing racist abuse towards Deeney following Tuesday's Sky Bet Championship match against Cardiff City at St. Andrew's, which resulted in a 2-0 defeat to Cardiff.

The abuse was heard coming from the home section of the Gil Merrick lower stand when players were leaving the field and heading to the tunnel.

Deeney joined his hometown club in 2021 and has made 53 Blues appearances in his career.

It comes just after Birmingham City goalkeeper Neil Etheridge was reportedly racially abused by opposition supporters last month, during their FA Cup tie with Blackburn Rovers.

In a statement Birmingham City Football Club said: "After the full-time whistle of Tuesday night’s Sky Bet Championship match against Cardiff City, Troy Deeney and a number of supporters have reported hearing the 34-year-old subjected to racist abuse.

"The Club Captain and those inside St. Andrew’s identified this as coming from the home section of the Gil Merrick lower when players were leaving the field of play towards the players’ tunnel."

The football club added: "This incident has been referred to the relevant authorities and the Club will assist in their investigation.

"Blues gives its full support to Troy and is appalled and saddened that yet again, one of our players is not safe from discrimination on the football pitch.

"There is no room for racism in the game.

"No further comment will be made at this time."