Car criminal behind bars within days of theft attempts

A car criminal has been locked up a week after he was spotted trying to get into cars parked in a Wolverhampton street.

Christopher Parker was seen walking up the drives of homes in Cornwall Road, Tettenhall, at around 6.30am on Thursday, 2 February - and pulling at car door handles.

Fortunately all the cars were securely locked and Parker left the street.

Police were alerted and officers spoke to residents and reviewed CCTV footage from around the area.

One of the members from the Tettenhall neighbourhood policing team identified 50-year-old Parker.

Last Wednesday (8 February) officers arrested Parker from an address in Wolverhampton and whilst in police custody, he admitted three counts of interfering with vehicles.

The following day (Thursday, 9 February) Parker, of Woodhouse Road, appeared at Wolverhampton Magistrates Court and was jailed for 16 weeks.

Det Sgt Louise Stafford, of Wolverhampton CID, said: "Working with our colleagues on the neighbourhood teams, Parker is now behind bars.

"Car crime is upsetting for anyone who suffers at the hands of people who believe it's okay to take vehicles.

"We won't accept that and it's a priority for detectives and officers alike to identify those responsible and bring them before the courts."

As well as ensuring cars are left locked and secure, there's more advice on protecting your vehicle, on the West Midlands Police website by clicking here.