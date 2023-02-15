Play Brightcove video

A group of Leicester City supporters went on a violent rampage in Nottingham, caught on CCTV smashing the outside of a pub with chairs, tables and bottles as families dined inside.

Eight Leicester City football fans have been sentenced after 'disgraceful' violent disorder in Nottingham, shortly before Nottingham Forest's FA Cup victory last season.

Tables, chairs and bottles were hurled at the windows of the Fat Cat bar in the city centre ahead of the match against Leicester City - resulting in three men from Leicester being jailed for their actions.

The men had all pleaded guilty after footage was played in court of football supporters, including the defendants, attacking the bar and smashing the windows - where families were dining inside at lunchtime on February 6 last year.

At least three people suffered minor injuries.

Windows of the Fat Cat bar were smashed after tables, chairs and bottles were thrown by some of the Leicester City fans. Credit: BPM Media

Judge Nirmal Shant, King's Counsel, said: "This was a disgraceful incident where there was an attack on an establishment."

She said a number of men, including the defendants, were shouting obscenities and a young child was heard screaming.

Football banning orders were made on all defendants. Those who were jailed were given banning orders lasting six years.

Those defendants whose sentences were suspended were ordered to pay compensation of £250 each and their football banning orders were set at four years each.

The following sentences were handed down by the judge: