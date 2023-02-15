Man charged with murder after woman, 40, dies in Stoke-on-Trent house fire

A man has been charged with the murder of Valentina Cozma, who died in a house fire in Stoke-on-Tent.

Valentina, aged 40, tragically died following a fire at her home on Campbell Road, Stoke, around 3pm on Thursday 9 February. Georgian Constantin, 42, of Stoke-on-Trent, has been charged with Valentina’s murder this afternoon (Wednesday 15 February).

He has also been charged with making threats to kill. Constantin is due to appear before a magistrate at the North Staffordshire Justice Centre tomorrow (Thursday 16 February).