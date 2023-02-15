Two more teenagers have been charged with the murder of Bailey Atkinson, who was stabbed to death in Walsall town centre.

The boys, aged 15 and 17, who can’t be named because of their age, are due to appear before Wolverhampton Magistrates' Court today.

The pair are among eight people now charged with murdering Mr Atkinson.

A post-mortem examination revealed the 20-year-old died from multiple stab wounds after he was attacked in Walsall town centre during the early hours of 28 January.

The latest development has prompted police to warn social media users they risk being in contempt of court for sharing identities of underage suspects online.

The latest arrests brings the total of charges to eight Credit: ITV Central News

In a statement, West Midlands Police said: "Two more people have been charged with the murder of Bailey Atkinson who was stabbed to death in Walsall just over two weeks ago.

"Bailey’s family have been updated with this latest development as we continue to support them in their time of grief.

"We continue to stress there are legal orders in place around their identities and it's paramount names are not discussed on social media as it's a contempt of court.

"Since Bailey’s tragic death we have tried to reassure the public by increasing patrols and resources.

"We are continuing these patrols to show to the public that we are working hard to make our streets safe and reduce the fear of crime."

