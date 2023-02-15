Wasps will play in the Championship next season, the Rugby Football Union (RFU) has confirmed.

The club had a deadline of Tuesday to meet the league's requirements, after going into administration last year.

Wasps remain without a ground to play at following their departure from Coventry.

The RFU has said they would like to thank all those involved with the club for their communication in recent months.

A Wasps spokesperson said: "We remain in positive dialogue with the RFU and thank them for their continued support as we work to secure our future.

"Recent events have highlighted, more than ever, the importance of long-term sustainable investment.

"Our focus remains on stabilising the club financially and Wasps playing in the Championship next season."

Meanwhile, the RFU stated Worcester Warriors will not compete in the Championship next season.

Atlas, the buyers of Worcester Warriors, informed the RFU last week that it would not be continuing with its application for a place in the Championship and this position has not changed.