A girl, 5, has died from a suspected Strep A infection at hospital in Nottinghamshire.

An inquest has been opening into the death of Meha Carneiro from Sutton-in-Ashfield, who died at King's Mill Hospital on 5 December 2022.

A provisional post mortem, read out by assistant coroner Hannah Mettam at Nottingham Council House, found she died of Group A Streptococcus sepsis.

Opening an inquest into Meha's death on Thursday 16 February, Ms Mettam said she was with her parents at the time of her death.

The investigation into her death was adjourned to a date yet to be fixed.

Last December, the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) said the number of Strep A infections identified was unusually high for the time of year.

It said there were 94 deaths from iGAS (Invasive Group A Streptococcus) infections across England between September 12 and December 18.

What can adults and children do to curb the spread of Strep A, Covid and flu?

If your child is unwell and has a fever, they should stay home from school or nursery until they feel better and the fever has resolved.

Children should be helped to learn about the importance of good hand hygiene.

Families should practice regular handwashing at home with soap and warm water.

Families should catch coughs and sneezes in tissues then bin them.

Adults should try to stay home when unwell, but if you do have to go out, wear a face covering.

When unwell, don’t visit healthcare settings unless urgent, or visit vulnerable people.

Young children should get a flu vaccination, described by the UKHSA as "the best protection against the virus".

What are the symptoms of invasive Strep A?

Fever (above 38°C)

Severe muscle aches

Localised muscle tenderness

Redness at the site of a wound

If your child is showing any symptoms of invasive Strep A, you should contact your GP immediately.

Additionally if your child has a fever, nausea or vomiting, or a fine sandpaper-like pink-red rash, this could be a symptom of scarlet fever - another complication of Strep A infection - and you should also contact your GP.