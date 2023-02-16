Showaddywaddy are set to kickstart their 50th anniversary tour with more tickets announced to be on sale soon.

The Leicester band will be performing their iconic hits such as Blue Moon to fans all over the UK. Here's everything you need to know about their upcoming tour:

When is Showaddywaddy's 50th anniversary and where is it?

The 70s Rock band will commence their nationwide tour on Friday at Edinburgh's Playhouse and go on to perform 89 shows until the last leg of the tour ends at The Picturedrome in Holmfirth on December 7.

What happened to the lead singer of Showaddywaddy?

Dave Bartram was a founder member of the band Showaddywaddy, whose 1976 chart-topper Under The Moon Of Love peaked at number one for three weeks.

After 38 years of being the front man, Mr Bartram stepped down in 2011, performing his last gig in Ilkley, West Yorkshire.

Regardless of no longer fronting the band, Mr Bartram still manages the band's affairs and makes the occasional stage appearance.

Before Showaddywaddy, they were known as Choise and the Golden Hammers at the time, they met at the Fosse Way Pub in Leicester Credit: Showaddywaddy/Demon Music Group Ltd

What happened to Showaddywaddy?

Although their hits no longer top the charts the band have said they never stopped performing.

The Showaddywaddy stars continued to tour ever since their formation in 1973, and it's believed they still do around 100 dates a year in the UK and Europe. However, this is now without two of their members.

Bill "Buddy Gask" spent 14 years with the group and sang lead vocals on the band's first hit single Hey Rock 'n' Roll in 1974 - he passed away in 2011.

Bassist Al James, real name Geoffrey Betts was the latest member to pass, having died in hospital in 2016, three weeks after falling at his Market Harborough home.

Al James was a member of the band for 35 years, and retired in 2008.

Why are they called Showaddywaddy?

Before being Showaddywaddy, they were two bands that played at local gigs together in a Leicester pub.

In 1973 Known as Choise and the Golden Hammers at the time, they met at the Fosse Way Pub and once they heard each other’s sound, they joined forces to form an eight-piece band.

They chose a name from the backing vocals of a song they had written called 'Hey Rock 'n' Roll,' and Showaddywaddy were born.

Where can I purchase tickets?

Tickets are still on sale, with more due to become available and can be purchased from Showaddywaddy’s official website.