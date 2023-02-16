The trial of a couple accused of murdering their five-week-old baby has been adjourned until next year.

Ollie Davis was found lifeless in his crib at home in Beaumont Leys in Leicester on the morning of October 21, 2017.

He was taken by ambulance to Leicester Royal Infirmary where he died, later that same day, despite the efforts of medics.

His father Michael Davis and his mother Kayleigh Driver were arrested six days after his death.

Davis, 28, and 30-year-old Driver, both of Carlisle Street, are charged with murder, causing or allowing the death of a child, two counts of causing grievous bodily harm and causing or allowing a child to suffer serious physical harm.

Both had been due to stand trial at Leicester Crown Court in February.

At a hearing at the court on Thursday, Mrs Justice Farbey said: "This trial has been adjourned until January 11, 2024, with a time estimate of eight weeks."