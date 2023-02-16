A woman from Rubery, just outside Birmingham, gave her kidney to a stranger, so that a different stranger could give her husband one in return.

Paramjeet 'Pam' Kang donated one of her organs after her husband Sam kept falling into comas whilst suffering from kidney disease.

Initially Pam tried to donate to Satnam 'Sam' directly, but as they were not an exact match Sam had to go through treatment to remove antibodies from his blood. On the day they were going to do the transplant, the antibodies returned and the transplant was cancelled.

The couple then moved to a Paired Donation Transplant. This meant that Pam donated her kidney to a stranger, and in turn a different stranger donated a kidney to Sam. As the donated kidneys were compatible, it gave a better chance of success.

It has now been ten years since the transplant and both of the couple are well, and they know the person Pam donated her kidney to is well too.

Sam says that he thinks of the person who donated their kidney 'everyday' and that his wife is 'the strong woman behind the man' as 'not everyone would have their stomach open and come back from it.'

The couple now work with charities to encourage other British Asians to consider organ donation. Figures show that donors from Black and Asian heritage are desperately needed, with more needing transplants than are donating.

One of the things the Kangs are keen to promote is just how much care is taken to make sure that the person donating a kidney is well enough to do so. Pam said it took 18 months from offering to donate, to being given the go ahead.