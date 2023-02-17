The deputy leader of Stoke-on-Trent City Council has resigned after a Wedgwood sculpture was destroyed as part of roadworks. The red brick sculpture - called 'Capo', celebrating the city's industrial heritage and the work of potter Josiah Wedgwood - was destroyed by council contractors during roadworks to widen Festival Way two weeks ago.

Dan Jellyman has today (Friday 17 February) resigned as both deputy council leader and cabinet member for regeneration, infrastructure and heritage, saying it was his error in not challenging 'officers' poor advice' shortly before Christmas that resulted in 'Capo' being demolished.

He said he'd been told the sculpture could not survive being relocated and that if the roadworks were to continue, then the statue would have to be removed.

The council has launched an investigation into what happened and has promised to restore the sculpture – indicating that it was always possible to relocate the sculpture sensitively.

'Capo' was moved to Festival Way in 2009, to be closer to the home of master potter Josiah Wedgwood. Credit: BPM Media

'Capo' was created by Vincent Woropay for the 1986 Garden Festival.

It was moved to Festival Way in 2009 after spending 22 years in storage. The site was chosen due to it being close to the master potter's former home, Etruria Hall.

In his resignation letter to council leader Abi Brown, Mr Jellyman states: "I cannot in good conscience remain in my position following the poor decision making that led to the demolition of Capo. It is now clear that council officers were not in possession of all the facts, or necessary permissions, when I was briefed and asked for my views.

Deputy council leader Dan Jellyman, pictured at a previous photo call, has resigned over the demolition. Credit: BPM Media

"I was given advice that the statue could not survive being relocated and if we wished for the infrastructure scheme to progress – as one of the final parts of the £43 million Etruria Valley Link Road – then the statue would have to be removed. It is now clear that the statue could have been relocated and preserved, as an important part of our city’s cultural landscape and one of the last legacies of the Garden Festival."As a proud Stokie, and having been one of our city’s forefront champions of our industrial heritage, I believe it is inappropriate for me to remain in position. Though my achievements in preserving and enhancing our city’s heritage will last for many decades to come, my error in not challenging officers’ poor advice on this occasion is one of huge regret for me. It is, therefore, only right and proper, that I resign."

Mr Jellyman has served as cabinet member for regeneration, infrastructure and heritage since 2017, and became deputy council leader in 2020.

While he has resigned from both of those posts, he says he will continue as a backbench Conservative councillor for Hanford and Trentham.He said: "The investigation is still continuing, and for all I know it could clear me. But I've always thought it is wrong when other politicians have tried to avoid taking responsibility when things like this happen."The officers came to me and said that the sculpture had to be moved, and due to its age and condition there was no way that could be done sensitively. It was presented as a choice, either road or sculpture. In my response I said 'nothing lasts forever'."But as cabinet member I should have pushed back and asked more questions: how much it would cost to relocate the sculpture, etc. That's what I normally do, and I don't know why I didn't in this case."That part of Festival Way is now being widened as part of a scheme to increase the capacity of the Marina Way roundabout. Plans submitted in 2017 clearly show the sculpture's location, but it was not mentioned in an accompanying cultural heritage assessment.The remains of the sculpture are currently being stored for 'safekeeping' by the council, and Mrs Brown has insisted the artwork will be restored.