A 42-year-old man has appeared in court accused of murdering his former wife in a house fire.

Romanian national Georgian Constantin was remanded in custody until March after making an appearance at Stafford Crown Court via a video link from HMP Dovegate, near Uttoxeter, on Friday.

Constantin, of Stoke-on-Trent, was arrested in London on Tuesday and charged with the murder of Valentina Cozma and making threats to kill.

Ms Cozma, 40, died after a fire at her home in Campbell Road, Stoke, at about 3pm on 9 February.

A post-mortem examination provided a provisional cause of death as smoke inhalation.

Valentina Cozma, 40, died following a house fire at her home in Stoke-on-Trent last week Credit: Handout

The Recorder of Stafford, Kristina Montgomery KC, told Constantin at the end of his five-minute court appearance: "I have adjourned your case for a further hearing on March 17.

"On that date, you will be produced in person at this Crown Court unless you are advised otherwise.

"The purpose of that hearing will be for the charge of murder to be put to you and for you to answer it, and for the court to make arrangements for any trial that is necessary.

"Between now and then you will be remanded in custody."