A new rewards app will offer Wolverhampton residents cinema tickets in a bid to get people living healthier lives.

The Better Health: Rewards app will allow users to earn points for achieving healthy goals which they can use to get rewards.

Backed by £3 million from the government it’s hoped the pilot could support people to live longer lives while cutting NHS waiting lists.

Here's everything you need to know about the new scheme:

How does the app work?

The free to download app will generate personalised health goals for every participant - such as increasing their step count or eating more fruit and vegetables.

Budget-friendly tips, no-gym-required workouts and guidance in line with the Chief Medical Officer’s Physical Activity Guidelines can be found in the app to support building healthier habits.

What rewards can users trade in their points for?

National supermarkets including Sainsbury's, ALDI, Morrisons, Tesco and ASDA will be participating in the scheme offering people discounts off their food shop.

Gyms and leisure centres across Wolverhampton including PureGym, Places Leisure, Complexions and WV Active are offering vouchers and discounts, and users can also swap points for cinema tickets or family activities.

Other rewards also on offer include vouchers and merchandise from retailers such as Amazon, Argos, Primark, M&S, John Lewis and Curry’s.

How long will the Better Health: Rewards scheme last?

Participants will have 20 weeks to collect points for each goal they complete which they can exchange for rewards.

Who can use the app?

Adults aged over 18 who live in Wolverhampton can sign up by downloading the Better Health: Rewards app via their app store.

Wolverhampton is leading the way to trial innovative solutions to improve the health and wellbeing of their population, of which one third is classed as being physically inactive, and a below-average number of adults in the city are eating their five-a-day.

£6.5 billion Estimated NHS annual cost of obesity

Secretary of State for Health and Social Care Steve Barclay has described the app as a new way to "encourage" people to make healthier choices and hopes it will release pressure on the NHS.

He said: “The launch of the new Better Health: Rewards app today in Wolverhampton will help us see how we can empower people to make healthy changes to their lifestyle.

“The pilot is an opportunity to explore how we can further harness technology to support people to improve their physical health, prevent illnesses before they develop, and help to ease pressure on the NHS.

“I would encourage all adults in Wolverhampton to download the app today to improve their wellbeing and start earning exciting rewards.”

