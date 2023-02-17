A ninth person has been charged with the murder of Bailey Atkinson, 20, who was stabbed to death in Walsall last month. The 17-year-old boy, who can’t be named because of his age, will appear before Wolverhampton magistrates today.

A post-mortem examination revealed the 20-year-old died from multiple stab wounds after he was attacked in Walsall town centre during the early hours of 28 January 2023.

West Midlands Police said: "Bailey’s family have been updated with this latest development as we continue to support them in their time of grief."

Credit: West Midlands Police

The force adds: "We continue to stress there are legal orders in place around the identities of those charged and it's paramount that their names are not discussed on social media as it is a contempt of court. "We continue to offer reassurance to the public by increasing patrols in the area. "We are continuing these patrols to show to the public that we are working hard to make our streets safe and reduce the fear of crime."