Two men have been arrested under anti-terror laws at Heathrow Airport.

The men, aged 30 and 66, from Birmingham were scheduled to board a plane leaving the UK but were detained before they could board their flight.

They were held under Schedule 7 of the Terrorism Act 2000 yesterday (Thursday 16 February).

The pair were driven from London to a police station in the West Midlands to be questioned.

West Midlands Police said an address in the city was due to be searched.

West Midlands Police said in a short statement: “An address in Birmingham is due to be searched.

“They have been arrested under section 5 of the Terrorism Act 2006 on suspicion of the commission, preparation and instigation of terrorism.

“They were transported to a police station in the West Midlands to be questioned.”