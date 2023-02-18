Play Brightcove video

A dog who was unable to walk when he was rescued by a dog charity in Birmingham has had a complete transformation.

Max was rescued in October last year, weighing 14kg leaving him so weak he couldn't walk or interact with people, or his surroundings.

Staff at the RSPCA’s Birmingham Animal Hospital and Animal Centre say Max gained weight very quickly and has now doubled his weight to 28kg.

The two-year-old Staffordshire bull terrier-crossbreed is now well enough to be re-homed to a new family.

Max in October Credit: RSPCA

Kelly Legg, kennel supervisor at Birmingham Animal Centre, said: “Max has definitely got his mojo back and we can certainly say that he is now living life to the Max!

“When he arrived in our care he was so weak but the transformation in him has been amazing.

"He is such a young bouncy lad and a real character.

"Max makes us laugh so much. If you sit on the sofa he will even use you as a human slide, jumping on your lap and sliding upside down, down your legs!

“He has had a very turbulent upbringing and needs a focused and committed home to take him forward.

There will never be a dull moment with Max around and in the right home he will be an amazing companion.”