Hollywood actor Tom Hanks has been seen supporting Aston Villa at Villa Park at their home game against Arsenal.

Hanks, 66, was pictured celebrating the team's s econd goal, scored by Philippe Coutinho, during the Premier League match at Villa Park, Birmingham.

The Toy Story and Cast Away star first declared his love for the football club back in January 2008 - at the premiere of his film Charlie Wilson’s War in London.

He then attended a game in the summer of 2012.

Tom Hanks takes pictures for fans in the stands. Credit: PA Images

In a TV interview on Channel 5 in 2013, Hanks spoke of his support of Villa.

Asked if he was a Villa fan, he replied: "I am!

"Well I've seen one Aston Villa match, it was a friendly in the United States."

The Premier League tweeted a picture of Hanks alongside the caption: " A rollercoaster first half for Villa fan Tom Hanks".

