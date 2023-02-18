Play Brightcove video

Worcester Warriors fan Pete Breakwell who was in the meeting speaking to ITV News Central

Worcester Warriors will no longer change their name to "Sixways Rugby" after plans released last week suggested they would.

In a meeting on Saturday afternoon, the club's owners Atlas apologised to fans.

Worcester Warrior fan Pete Breakwell who was in the meeting told ITV News Central: "They are going to retain the name Worcester Warriors which I think is really important they also apologised for comments made in recent interviews.

"It was clear that they did want to engage with fans and do this in the right way."

He added: "The first people to stand up and ask questions thanked James Sandford and Jim O'Toole and actually said they came to the meeting quite sceptical, but were already feeling more positive."

The owners also reportedly discussed other plans they have for the club in the future.

ITV News Central has approached Atlas for a comment.