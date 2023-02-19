Numerous fire crews have been dealing with a large fire in Worksop in Nottinghamshire throughout early hours of this morning.

It happened at a derelict nursing home on Sherwood Road.

At the height of the fire, six fire engines were in attendance, with a water bowser and aerial ladder platform.

Credit: Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service

The incident has since been scaled back, but fire officials will stay at the scene throughout the day.

People living nearby are being asked to close windows and doors, if they see or smell smoke. Others are being asked to avoid the area.

Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service say an investigation will take place tomorrow into the cause.