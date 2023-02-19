Two people have been arrested after a 64-year-old man died after being hit by a car in Sedgley near Dudley.

The crash happened on Tipton Road at around 8:30pm on January 26.

The wife of the man was also injured in the crash.

A 30-year-old man was arrested and is currently in custody on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving.

A 32-year-old woman has been arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender.

Detective Sergeant Paul Hughes from the forces serious collision investigation unit said:"These arrests are a significant step forward in this case.

"I am aware of the impact this case has had not only on the family involved but also the wider community.

"I would like to reassure people that this type of collision is a rare occurrence and thank everyone who has contacted and supported us.

"Every piece of information has been useful. I would also like to thank the family who have demonstrated patience and control during these devastating times."