The military have been called in to support East Midlands Ambulance Service during the latest round of strikes.

It comes as industrial action is taking place on Monday and Tuesday - more than one union is expected to take part in the dispute which began in December over pay and staffing.

The service said they expect up to 20 military staff to be available to help cover Nottinghamshire, Leicestershire, Rutland, Lincolnshire and Derbyshire.

The extra support will be used to respond to non-emergency patients, to protect the limited number of ambulances available for seriously ill patients.

The extra support will be used to respond to non-emergency patients, to protect the limited number of ambulances available for seriously ill patients.

Previously the EMAS requested help from military personnel in response to high demand and staff absence due to Covid in January 2022. Armed forces support won't be used to respond to emergency 999 calls

4,000 people work across the EMAS and it's believed up to 50% of its staff may be affected by strike action ranging from A&E frontline, ambulance crews, 999 control rooms.

Ambulance workers on the picket line outside East Midlands Ambulance Service. Credit: PA

How long will the strikes last?

GMB and Unite trade unions have confirmed they intend to take industrial action on the following dates this year:

GMB

Monday 20 February at 06.00 hours until 08.00 hours Tuesday 21 February.

Monday 6 March at 06.00 hours until 08.00 hours Tuesday 7 March.

Monday 20 March at 06.00 hours until 08.00 hours Tuesday 21 March.

UNITE

Monday 20 February – 00.01 hours and concluding at 23.59 hours.

Monday 6 March –00.01 hours and concluding at 23.59 hours.

Monday 20 March –00.01 hours and concluding at 23.59 hours.

The current mandate to strike covers a six-month period therefore further dates may be announced in due course.

Can I call for an ambulance on strike days?

Yes, but the NHS will be prioritising those with life-threatening needs.

Where can I get advice about needing an ambulance?

999 call handlers will be able to advise callers if it's safe for the patient, with support of relatives or friends when required, to make their own way to a treatment centre or hospital.

The public are being urged to contact NHS 111 online unless it is a life-threatening emergency like a cardiac arrest, then 999 should be called.

Ambulances will still be able to respond in these situations, but this may only be where there is an immediate risk to life.

Can I still visit my GP?

GP services won't be impacted by the strike action and patients are still encouraged to attend appointments, unless contacted and told otherwise.

Ben Holdaway, director of operations at EMAS said: "We expect the industrial action period next week to be very challenging, and the implementation of military support has always been part of the NHS plans in case of increased and sustained pressure.

"They will not be used to respond to emergency 999 calls.

"Their role will be to drive vehicles in addition to the safe moving and handling of lower acuity patients and essential equipment.

"This will enable our emergency crews to focus on responding to life-threatening and very serious 999 calls."

He called on the public to use the service wisely.