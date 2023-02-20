Birmingham City Football Club and "a number of other individuals" have been charged with breaching Football League rules, the English Football League (EFL) has confirmed.

The EFL said the charges relates to not complying with requirements of the Owners’ and Directors’ Test.

EFL allege a number of people acted as relevant persons without prior approval from the sporting body.

In a statement the EFL said: "Following the conclusion of an investigation into the proposed acquisition of Control at Birmingham City, the EFL has today charged the Club and a number of other individuals with alleged breaches of EFL Regulations.

"The EFL has been considering whether the Club, any Official(s), and/or any Persons involved with the proposed acquisition of Control complied with the requirements of the Regulations in relation to the Owners’ and Directors’ Test (OADT)."

"Having comprehensively reviewed all relevant issues, the EFL has now determined there is sufficient evidence to justify issuing various charges of misconduct.

"The charges allege that a number of people were allowed to and did act as Relevant Persons and/or acquired Control of the Club without the prior approval of the EFL, and associated breaches."

It adds: "The multiple matters will now be referred to an independent Disciplinary Commission and due to them being subject to ongoing proceedings, the EFL will not be making any further comment."