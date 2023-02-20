Joy as missing cat returns to family years after bolting out the front door

A family is overjoyed after their pet reappeared after vanishing two years ago.

Curiosity certainly got the better of Shadow the cat when he bolted from his new home in Erdington one Monday in March back in 2021, never to be seen again - until now.

Jo Wimpory, who adopted Shadow for her 11-year-old son Edward, launched an extensive search, knocking doors, ringing vets and putting up missing posters.

They leafleted their estate and even waited in a local cemetery for him, following a series of sightings.

As the weeks and months passed, Jo 'knew in her heart' he was alive but had to carry on without their pet.

Amazingly, on Friday (Feb 17), their hearts swelled with joy after they got a call from Vets 4 Pets in Sutton Coldfield, saying they had scanned a cat and their details had come up.

Mother and son rushed round and were reunited with Shadow, who despite looking worse for wear, was the same cat who walked out the door two years ago.

Jo, a 56-year-old GP practice worker, said: "I wish he could talk and tell me what he's been up to. He is very skinny, has a flea allergy and got cuts on him.

"But he's still a friendly little boy. As he's hurt, it's difficult to touch him."

Shadow, described as a six-year-old all black male with a 'friendly, snuggly and determined' personality, had only been living with his family for three weeks when he shot out the front door two years ago.

Jo said: "We got posted up everywhere, pillar boxes etc.

"We leafleted the houses around the estate and neighbouring estate. Behind our house, is New Oscott Cemetery and we contacted the gardener.

"We sat in there because people had spotted him, to see if we could find him but no luck. He never came back - it was sad and we missed him.

"My son Edward and Shadow bonded quite fast. After eight months, I thought someone else had taken him in but I never took the posters down."

Then on Friday, they got the call which changed everything from Vets 4 Pets.

She said: "I literally shouted at my son to drop what he was doing and we went straight to the vets - it was him.

"We are taking it very slowly in introducing him back to life in our house. We also have two other cats.

"He's got a good appetite and he drank a lot of water last night. I'm going to make sure that he doesn't go away, I'm hoping to fit one of those GPS collars."