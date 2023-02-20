A man has admitted to causing the death of a young couple after a car crashed into a wall in Solihull.

Meesha Afzal, 22, and Kyle Khan, 26, died after a Mercedes A200 they were travelling in with friends hit a wall on Warwick Road, Solihull.

Post-mortem examinations found Meesha, a carer, died from head and neck injuries. Her husband, Kyle, died from a head injury.

Their injuries were consistent with having been in a road traffic collision, the hearing was told.

Warwick Road Credit: BPM Media

The married couple, who both wore seatbelts, were pronounced dead at the scene in the early hours of Sunday 13 December 2020.

An inquest had previously heard the crash happened at around 1.50am, near the junction with Gentleshaw Lane.

Eidnun Liaquat, 28, had previously denied two charges of causing death by dangerous driving.

At Birmingham Crown Court today he pleaded guilty to two alternative charges of causing death by careless driving which were accepted by the prosecution.

Eidnun Liaqu Credit: BPM Media

Sentence was adjourned by Judge Francis Laird KC until April 21 for reports to be prepared. Liaquat was told by the judge that he had admitted "very serious charges" and that just because he was being granted bail did not mean he would not receive a custodial sentence.

Kyle's mum Roshni Sajida Yousaf, 51, said: "The beautiful couple - who married in July 2017 - were the Romeo and Juliet of this century.

"Kyle and Meesha were my life. It breaks my heart that I’ve lost two children as she was my daughter too.

"They would be looking down at me from heaven smiling to say 'do not mourn us - we're happy together in death too.'

"My fallen angels Kyle and Meesha were soulmates. Gone, but never will be forgotten, forever in our thoughts, prayers and hearts."